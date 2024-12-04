BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.78. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $98.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

