BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 259,528 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 259,528 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,918,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth about $7,378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,364,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,892,000 after buying an additional 366,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,004,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after acquiring an additional 343,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

RITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.89.

NYSE:RITM opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $619.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

