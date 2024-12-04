BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 6,394 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.33% of Napco Security Technologies worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,518.72. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NSSC. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

