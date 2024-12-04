BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.14% of NMI worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter valued at about $29,708,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,942,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,009,000 after acquiring an additional 534,818 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,447,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 34.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 263,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NMI by 18.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,063,000 after purchasing an additional 251,664 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NMIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

