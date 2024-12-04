BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $452,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $3,286,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 639,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,004,000 after purchasing an additional 115,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total value of $29,546.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,928.59. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.1 %

GPI stock opened at $432.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.34 and a 200-day moving average of $348.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $255.73 and a one year high of $440.32.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.37 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.