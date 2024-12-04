BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 32.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $223.29 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.06 and a twelve month high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

