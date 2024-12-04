BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 329,204 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ASE Technology were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 13.7% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 13.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASX opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASX shares. UBS Group upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

