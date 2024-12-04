Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Rogers Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

RCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

