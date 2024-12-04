Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $53,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $523.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,202.03. This trade represents a 12.90 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,439.04. This trade represents a 13.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

