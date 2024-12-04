Bridgewater Associates LP Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

