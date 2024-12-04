Bridgewater Associates LP Has $303,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,942 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7,617.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 437,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,440,000 after acquiring an additional 431,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after acquiring an additional 300,050 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CF Industries by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after purchasing an additional 248,003 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,823,000 after purchasing an additional 198,246 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,694 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Barclays upped their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

