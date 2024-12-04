Bridgewater Associates LP Has $307,000 Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,094 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,635,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193,891 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 22.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 283,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 51,809 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 194.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

UFPI opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day moving average is $123.18.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $1,965,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,202,383.50. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

