Bridgewater Associates LP Has $309,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 17.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Humana Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $291.10 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $502.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.51 and its 200-day moving average is $328.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.