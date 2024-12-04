Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 97.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,201 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Doximity were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Doximity by 621.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 40.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Doximity by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Doximity by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCS. Barclays increased their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Doximity from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $61.75.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

