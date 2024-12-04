Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.5 %

APD stock opened at $330.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $337.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

