Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $125,000 Investment in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRN. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Veren in the second quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Veren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Veren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Veren in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veren from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Veren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRN opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Veren Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Veren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. This is a positive change from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

About Veren

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

See Also

