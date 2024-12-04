Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,207,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 75,840 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. This represents a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.