Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 303 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American Water Works by 201.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 175.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in American Water Works by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.1 %

American Water Works stock opened at $134.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

