Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCC. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 30.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 158.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 77,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,597.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 119,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $155.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.