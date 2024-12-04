Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at $627,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at $1,376,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 26.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company.

MSA Safety stock opened at $174.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.02 and a 1 year high of $200.60.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

