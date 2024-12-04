BTIG Research Cuts Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $29.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EVH. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after buying an additional 263,815 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 181.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 176,445 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Evolent Health by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,595,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Evolent Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,725,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

