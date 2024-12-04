Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106,913 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,480 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $129,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,941,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,894 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $1,278,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,213,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,946,000 after purchasing an additional 228,130 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,352,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,659,000 after buying an additional 375,837 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CM opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $65.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Cormark upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

