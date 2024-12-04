Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,913 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,746,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

