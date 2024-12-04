Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 49,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 232,794 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 159,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.67. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

