Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 821.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE:SON opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

