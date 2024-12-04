Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 72.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Belden by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Belden by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

In other Belden news, CAO Doug Zink sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $386,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at $855,751.26. This represents a 31.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden stock opened at $122.73 on Wednesday. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $131.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.38. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

