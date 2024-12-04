Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 17,119 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $34,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Synaptics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Synaptics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 261.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Synaptics Price Performance

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $80.61 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.83 and a 12-month high of $121.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 2,731 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $218,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,600. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.