Citigroup Inc. Buys 33,464 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,170 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 72,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

FFBC opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Scott T. Crawley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $87,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,279 shares in the company, valued at $565,067.49. This trade represents a 13.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,600. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $335,429. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

