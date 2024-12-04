Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,937 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 10.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 108,620 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 501.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 40,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period.

Shares of SUM opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.50 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

