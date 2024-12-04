Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,126 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,334 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,391,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 356.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 65.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 21.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 187,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 32,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Scalzo sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $86,010.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,350.90. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 76,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $2,886,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,556.80. The trade was a 65.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,869 shares of company stock valued at $12,139,570 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

