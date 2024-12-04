Citigroup Inc. Purchases 10,753 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in OSI Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OSI Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,175.42. This represents a 46.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. The trade was a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $6,071,809. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $180.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.26 and a 200 day moving average of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.42 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

