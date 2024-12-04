Citigroup Inc. Purchases 196,788 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 491,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

