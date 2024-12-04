Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of Coeur Mining worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CDE shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

