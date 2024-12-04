Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Lifted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 442.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.13.

NYSE:ED opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

