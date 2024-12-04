Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in Core & Main by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 484,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,490,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,697,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,280 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 84.9% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,276,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 586,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Core & Main

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.