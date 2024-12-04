Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle by 24.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,592,000 after acquiring an additional 203,442 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3,111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,059,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,665,000 after acquiring an additional 77,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2,706.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $128.00 target price on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.