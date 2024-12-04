D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 13,154 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.10.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,849,637.12. This represents a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at $51,352,424.58. This trade represents a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $168.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.36 and its 200 day moving average is $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

