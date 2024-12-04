D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 619 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 439,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 126,158 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

