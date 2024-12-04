D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 619 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 439,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 126,158 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.