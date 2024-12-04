Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Reduced by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,461 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,222,000 after buying an additional 129,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,498,000 after buying an additional 228,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,351,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,518,000 after buying an additional 60,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $191.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 160.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.03.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.