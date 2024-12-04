DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,503 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $477,770.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,220,844.83. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $820,752.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,684.08. The trade was a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $84.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

