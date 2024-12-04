Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Daiwa America downgraded Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. This trade represents a 1.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

