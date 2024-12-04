Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.53.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after buying an additional 957,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 488.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,531,000 after acquiring an additional 867,054 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after purchasing an additional 746,913 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 640,848 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $46,576,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

