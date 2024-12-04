Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Down 5.2% in November

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Point Income in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

EIC opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIC. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Income in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 3.9% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 158,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

