Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Miura Global Management LLC

Miura Global Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.0% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $813.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $561.65 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $847.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $871.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

