Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 150.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 1,667.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 282,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266,746 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 168,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,120.32. The trade was a 7.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

EFC opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 37.04, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.08%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

