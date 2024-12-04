First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 474,407 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 256.4% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 808,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,398,000 after acquiring an additional 581,472 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $23,755,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 84.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 876,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after buying an additional 401,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 88.9% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,465,000 after acquiring an additional 148,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $57.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

