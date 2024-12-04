Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $22.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.33, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. Flywire has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $66,193.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,846.88. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $60,654.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 616,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,730.80. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,663 shares of company stock worth $149,957 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 125.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519,598 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Flywire by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,962,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,180 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Flywire by 19.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,226,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,516 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $12,642,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 33.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,810,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,678,000 after buying an additional 453,183 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

