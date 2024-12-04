Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,187 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $152,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.75 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.