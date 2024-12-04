Fmr LLC Buys 3,505,053 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 4,176.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,588,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505,053 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.95% of Yum China worth $161,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Yum China alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 43.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 53.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Yum China by 140.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Yum China by 56.9% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $302,716.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,948.27. This represents a 27.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Price Performance

Yum China stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.