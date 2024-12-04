Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 846,377 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.90% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $126,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 578.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $151,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,252. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

